Port facilities' leasing program needed for NSR development — Arkhangelsk Region governor

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. A program to lease port facilities and equipment is needed for the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR), the Arkhangelsk Region's Governor Alexander Tsybulsky said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We need equipment leasing programs for port facilities. <...> Moreover, already now we need to build ports of a completely new technological structure. We have good examples to borrow from other countries, that is the experience that already exists, and this, I believe, is what we will be doing in the near future," he said.

"I think, we definitely need a program to accelerate the development of port and incoming rail, automobile, and transport infrastructures," he continued. "This is the number one task for today. Without this, we cannot develop the Northern Sea Route, even with the icebreaking fleet and all other types of fleet we have."

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) runs on June 18-21. This year, the event's theme is "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World.

