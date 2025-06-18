RDIF, AmCham discuss plans of US business for Russian market

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund and representatives of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia discussed specific plans of US companies for presence in the Russian market at their meeting within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), RDIF chief executive Kirill Dmitriev told Zvezda television.

"Specific plans of US companies for presence in the Russian market, development of different projects, including in the pharmaceuticals and the medical sphere were discussed. Investors came from the US venture industry that want to invest in our technologies, develop technology projects," Dmitriev said.

Importance of the dialogue between Russia and the United States was also discussed at the meeting, he added.