ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. Russia sees no risks of reduction of its oil supplies to the global markets due to the conflict in the Middle East, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We do not see such risks. We provide for deliveries to the domestic market and exports in full," Novak said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is being held from June 18 to 21, 2025.