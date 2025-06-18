Russia, some OPEC+ states to boost crude output if necessary

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. Russia and some other OPEC+ countries could boost crude oil production if necessary, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters, adding that the issue might be considered within the framework of OPEC+, with data from analytical agencies used.

"I think that many countries could boost [production]. Regarding specific figures, we have reached an agreement that work would be carried out separately with the participation of analytical agencies, departments so that this (this issue) would be objectively assessed for each country. <…> Overall, both Russia and many other countries could boost," he said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The assessment of the potential increase in OPEC+ oil production could be carried out both for the short-term and for the medium term, Novak added.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is running on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ operate at the Forum.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival will be held, and the SPIEF Sports Games will take place.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.