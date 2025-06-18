Bank of Russia not rule out greater attention to bloggers’ investment activity

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. Bloggers are a rather significant source of information in the financial market that influences the investment behavior of retail investors, head of the consumer rights protection services at the Central Bank Mikhail Mamuta told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"I would like to say in general that the attention to influencers is very high at present across the globe," Mamuta said.

"Although they are not financial institutions, their pieces of advice significantly influence the investment behavior and affect stock prices and moves. Therefore, I do not rule out that we will increase attention to the activities of such kind," he noted.