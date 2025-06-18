Novak plans meeting with Saudi energy minister at SPIEF on June 19

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak plans a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 19.

"I hope Prince will arrive. Fundamentally, we had an agreement, and he confirmed his participation in case of no force majeure," Novak told reporters.

The Saudi minister usually participates in the SPIEF and meets Novak within the framework of the forum.

Russia and Saudi Arabia are the largest oil-producing countries and OPEC+ leaders.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will take place on June 18-21.

