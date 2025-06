ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. The joint venture of the Russian diamond miner Alrosa and the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) continues exploration in Zimbabwe, head of Alrosa’s international cooperation department Pyotr Karakchiev told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"It continues. The timeframe is open; exploration is actually a creative process," he said.

Prospects for exploration are good, Karakchiev added.