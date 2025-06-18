Bank of Russia sells yuan worth 7.4 bln rubles ($94.6 mln) for June 17 settlement

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold yuan on the domestic market for settlement on June 17, 2025, in the amount of 7.4 bln rubles ($94.6 mln), according to data published on the regulator’s official website.

The sale of foreign currency on the domestic market for settlement on June 16, 2025, also totaled 7.4 bln rubles ($94.6 mln).

The Bank of Russia conducts foreign currency purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the yuan-ruble instrument on the currency section of the Moscow Exchange.