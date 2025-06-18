Foreign investors are not participating in IPOs on Russian market — VTB

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. Foreign investors are practically not participating in initial public offering (IPO) transactions on the Russian stock market, but there are signs of renewed interest from foreign players in private transactions, VTB Board Member Vitaly Sergeychuk said in an interview with TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Under the current conditions, foreign investors are practically not participating in IPO transactions on the Russian market. The change in the geopolitical situation and the normalization of the external background may change this situation. Currently, Russian institutional and retail investors continue to play the main role in IPO transactions," he noted. "Nevertheless, we have noticed signs of a revival of interest from foreign players in private transactions - this may be the first signal of a recovery of interest. However, this has not yet been fully manifested in public markets," he added.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is under way on June 18-21. This year, the forum’s main theme is "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.