Federal Passenger Company to carry 113.5 mln people in 2025 — CEO

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The Federal Passenger Company, a subsidiary of Russian Railways, plans to carry 113.5 mln passengers as of the end of 2025, CEO Vladimir Pyastolov told TASS in an interview within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"We expect incremental growth of about 1% as of the end of 2025 and plans to carry 113.5 mln passengers," he said.

The passenger transportation level is now higher in annual terms, the chief executive said. Company’s trains carried almost 41.4 mln passengers in January - May 2025, which is 0.8% more than in the like period of 2024.