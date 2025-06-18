More than 80 hacking groups act against Russia — Sber

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. More than eighty pro-Western and pro-Ukrainian hacking collectives are acting against Russia, Deputy CEO of Sber Stanislav Kuznetsov told TASS in an interview on the verge of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"The financial sector, along with government authorities and logistics companies, is in the top three most attacked ones in CIS countries. More than eighty pro-Ukrainian and pro-Western hacking groups are acting against hour countries. The damage from actions of only one of them, the IT army of Ukraine, may reach $1.25 bln," the senior manager said.

"DDoS attacks, ransomware and attacks aimed at stealing personal data are mainly used - exactly personal data are the base of phone scammers’ activities," Kuznetsov said. "AI technologies are more and more frequently used when preparing such attacks. For example, malware codes are being written with their help or the perimeter of companies is being scanned for soft spots," he added.