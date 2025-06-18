New car sales in Russia may plunge by 25-30% in 2025 — minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade hopes that the decline in sales of new cars in all the segments will be managed to be kept within 25-30% in annual terms, Minister Anton Alikhanov told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"We hope in current conditions that the dip in sales of new cars across all segments will be managed to be kept within limits of 25-30% year on year, at the level of about 1.3 mln units. Feasible production volumes at domestic sites, which will not increase the pressure from stocks, are 700,000-800,000 in such case," the minister said.

Domestic automobile plants have the opportunity thus far to keep production volumes at the level of 2024 but plans can be adapted to market demands, Alikhanov added.