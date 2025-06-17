Putin to hold a meeting on economic issues on Wednesday — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting on economic issues on June 18, the Kremlin press service reported on the head of state's plans as part of his trip to the Northwestern Federal District.

"On June 18, the head of the Russian state will hold a meeting on economic issues," the report said.

Putin will take part in events at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which will be held from June 18 to 21. His conversation with the head of the New Development Bank Dilma Rousseff and a meeting with heads of international news agencies are scheduled for tomorrow.