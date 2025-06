MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sets the official dollar rate at the level of 78.7135 rubles for June 18, 2025, up 21 kopecks against the previous figure.

The official euro rate was reduced by 19 kopecks to 90.7548 rubles.

The official yuan rate was set at 10.921 rubles, up two kopecks.