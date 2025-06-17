About 20,000 representatives from 140 countries to attend SPIEF — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. About 20,000 representatives from 140 countries will come to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) this year, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"This year, the forum is bringing together a large Russian and international audience. According to information available today, 20,000 representatives from 140 countries have confirmed their participation. This includes participants in live and virtual formats," he said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will take place on June 18-21 and will become the 28th.

"The forum has been held annually since 1997, so a lot of history is already behind us. The St. Petersburg forum, like the Eastern one (Eastern Economic Forum - TASS), is held under the patronage of the President of Russia. Therefore, as a rule, it brings together world leaders, heads of large Russian and foreign companies, banks, leading experts, including representatives of science, the media, and civil society," said the Kremlin representative.

This year, the event will be held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.