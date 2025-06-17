Trade turnover between Russia, Indonesia has grown by 40% since year’s start — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian-Indonesian trade turnover for January-April 2025 has grown by 40%, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said on the eve of the official visit of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to Russia.

"Trade turnover with Indonesia for January-April of this year has grown by almost 40%," the diplomat shared. "Last year it amounted to $4.3 bln."

According to Ushakov, "the joint commission on trade and economic cooperation is working very fruitfully." In particular, he noted, First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Denis Manturov "often travels to Indonesia."

"He has well-established business contacts," the Russian leader's aide noted.