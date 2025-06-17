Putin to meet with heads of world news agencies on Wednesday — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday will meet with CEOs of global news agencies and will share his vision of the situation in the world, Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov said.

"In the evening on June 18, our president will hold a traditional meeting with heads of international news agencies. Such meetings always arouse great interest and gets a lot of the press internationally," he said.

According to the materials to the meeting, it will be a question-and-answer session focusing on the current aspects of Russia’s domestic and foreign policy, as well as the most pressing international developments.

The president’s meetings with CEOs of world news agencies on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) are traditionally organized by TASS. Last year’s, the eighth such meeting, was attended by media bosses from more than a dozen of world nations.