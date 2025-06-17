Russia to boost fish, seafood exports by year-end — association

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russia may increase exports of fish and seafood both in money and physical terms by the end of 2025, President of the All-Russian Association of Fishery Enterprises German Zverev said in an interview with TASS in the run-up to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Export rates are more encouraging than last year. Last summer the fall of prices on export of the whole range of pollock products caused serious concern. This year there has been no dramatic price decline. Our export figures will improve by the end of 2025 compared with last year," he said.

Head of the Federal Agency for Fisheries Ilya Shestakov said in April that Russia’s exports of fish products surpassed 1.9 mln tons in physical terms, reaching $4.9 bln in money terms in 2024.

