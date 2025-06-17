Russia among world leaders in standardization of AI technologies — regulator

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russia is among the world leaders in the standardization of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, Anton Shalayev, head of the Federal Agency on Technical Regulating and Metrology (Rosstandart), said in an interview with TASS on the eve of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Russia is among the world leaders in the standardization of AI technologies. But if other countries have gone down the path of standardization of the technologies themselves, we have gone towards verification, testing, and evaluation of technologies as applied to a specific case," he said.

Currently, about 150 GOSTs (all-Union State Standards) have been adopted in this area, including standards for the verification of AI technologies in medicine, healthcare, transport, and remote sensing of the Earth, the head of Rosstandart said.

