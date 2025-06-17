Commission to consider return of foreign businesses — Russian first deputy PM

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The government commission on foreign investments will consider the return of the foreign business to Russia, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said on the air with RBC-TV.

"We will pass the ones that withdrew and want to return through the commission for foreign investments and assess the decisions to be made, let me say so, on the basis of the behavior of these companies, on the basis of competences available at present with such legal entity," he noted.

"The dialog will be very short" with companies that left "slamming the door," Manturov added.