MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The agenda of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will be very intensive, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Preparations for the SPIEF continues and the head of state will work in St. Petersburg during the remaining days of the week, Peskov said. "There will be plenty of events; the agenda will be very intensive," he added.

The SPIEF will be held in St. Petersburg from June 18 to 21.