Russia's contacts with US, European companies have not been interrupted — First Deputy PM

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russia's contacts with American and European companies have not been interrupted, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov said on RBC TV ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"No one has interrupted interaction and dialogue with companies. Both with American and European ones. Industry unions and associations have met with the leadership of the Industry and Trade Ministry, and this process is ongoing," he said.

Speaking separately about American companies, Manturov noted that the companies, which did not leave the Russian market continue to work.

"Those companies that have left the Russian market, but have an option, they declare that they would like to return and exercise this option," he added.

Earlier, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, noted that more than 150 American companies operate in the Russian market and want to continue their business.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will take place on June 18-21. This year, the event will be held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ will operate at the Forum.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival will be held, and the SPIEF Sports Games will take place.

