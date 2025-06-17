Trains to carry 12.4 mln passengers to main resort destinations in summer season

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. It is planned to carry 12.4 mln passengers by train to the main resort destinations during this summer season, Russian Transport Minister Roman Starovoit said in an interview with TASS General Director Andrey Kondrashov in the run-up to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"This season we plan to carry 12.4 mln passengers to the main resort destinations. Transport capacity will be ensured," he said.

Considering high demand for tickets to the southern direction, it is better to take care of purchasing them in advance, the minister added.

Passenger transportation on the network owned by Russian Railways amounted to 569.2 mln people in May-September 2024, which is 7.2% higher than in the same period in 2023. The number of long-distance passengers rose by 2.9% to 62.8 mln people, while the number of suburban passengers grew by 7.7% to 506.4 mln people.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will take place on June 18-21. This year, the event will be held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ will operate at the Forum.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival will be held, and the SPIEF Sports Games will take place.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.