Chairman of State Investments Committee to head Tajikistan’s delegation at SPIEF

DUSHANBE, June 16. /TASS/. Sulton Rahimzoda, the Chairman of the State Committee on Investments and State Property Management, will head the delegation of the country at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum to be held from June 18 to 21, the committee told TASS.

"Three representatives of the country were declared for participation in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Sulton Rahimzoda, the Chairman of the State Committee on Investments and State Property Management, will lead the delegation," a committee spokesperson told TASS.

According to him, the delegation members are also Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade Ruhshona Nasriddinzoda and CEO of TajInvest company Dilshod Dzhurazoda.