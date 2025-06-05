Gazprom increased gas supplies to Uzbekistan by 4.4 times in 2024

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Gazprom scaled up gas supplies to Uzbekistan by 4.4 times annually as of 2024 year-end to 5.64 bln cubic meters, according to the annual report of the gas holding.

Pumping totaled 1.28 bln cubic meters as of 2023 year-end.

"Deliveries to Uzbekistan via the territory of Kazakhstan over the Middle Asia - Center trunk gas pipeline in the reverse mode were provided in the winter period of 2023-2024 at the level of the maximal technical capability," the document indicates.

In June 2023, Uzbekistan made a two-year contract on gas purchases with Gazprom. Daily supplies total 9 mln cubic meters and the annual volume is almost 2.8 bln cubic meters. Supplies under this agreement started on October 7, 2023. Gazprom at the same time plans to start supplying much larger gas volumes to Central Asian countries by November 1 of this year over the Middle Asia - Center gas pipeline.