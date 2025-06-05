Gazprom reports over half a million people on its payroll in 2024

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The payroll of Gazprom Group climbed above half a million people as of the end of 2024, the Russian gas giant said in its annual report.

It grew from 498,100 in 2023 to 501,000 people at the end of last year.

"The payroll increase in the Gazprom Group in 2024 is related to the change in the composition of the group’s entities," the company said.

Payroll costs of the Gazprom Group surged from 1.097 trillion rubles ($13.8 bln) in 2023 to 1.192 trillion rubles ($15 bln) last year.