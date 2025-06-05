GFCN to launch free educational projects for factcheckers across the globe

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, June 5. /TASS/. The Global Fact-Checking Network (GFCN) announced the launch of free educational projects for factcheckers worldwide, the adviser to the general director of the Dialog Regions organization said within the framework of the Global Digital Forum.

"Representatives of all the continents, including experts from North America and Europe, are now among GFCN participants. We try to bring together the people that tell the truth and the most important thing we will provide is education," Tikhon Makarov said. "GFCN will launch educational projects free of charge for any countries shortly: master classes, lectures and seminars. We are ready to cooperate with any news outlets, we stand for the truth and objectivity," he noted.

The key task of GFCN is to counter disinformation at the global level. Twenty-two investigations with more than 2.5 mln hits have already been posted on the official website of the association, Makarov said.