Tavria, Tavria Express resume train service to Crimea — carrier

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The train service on the Tavria and Tavria Express lines to Crimea, which had been suspended in the Voronezh Region, has resumed, whereas five trains operated by Grand Service Express are delayed, the carrier reported.

In particular, train No. 007/008 from St. Petersburg to Sevastopol, departing on June 4, is delayed by more than four hours; train No. 173/174 from Moscow to Yevpatoria, departing on June 4, is delayed by more than three hours; and train No. 91/92 from Moscow to Sevastopol, departing on June 4, is delayed by more than three hours.

From Crimea, trains No. 17/18 and No. 27/28, both departing on June 4 from Simferopol to Moscow, are delayed by more than three and three hours, respectively.

"Railway workers are doing everything possible to reduce train delays," the Grand Service Express said.

Earlier, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) press office reported that the railway track had been blown up before the train passed through the Voronezh Region. Due to damage to one of the tracks, train traffic has been temporarily suspended on one of the railway sections. There were no casualties.

Russian Railways later reported that one track had reopened and that work was underway to restore traffic on the second track.