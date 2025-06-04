Sales of new passenger cars in Russia down 28% in May to 91,200 units

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Sales of new passenger cars in Russia fell by 28.3% in May 2025 year-on-year, Autostat analytical agency reported.

"According to data provided by Autostat agency, 91,218 new passenger cars were sold in Russia in May 2025, which is 28.3% lower than in the same month last year," the report said.

The home-produced Lada brand secured the largest share of sales, which totaled 28% as of the end of this spring (25,552 units).

Among foreign brands, China’s Haval and Chery enjoyed the highest demand, with 10,600 and 9,800 cars sold, respectively. The Chinese Geely and Changan were also among top five brands, with May sales reaching 6,300 and 5,600 units, respectively.