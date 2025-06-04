Russian services PMI index up to 52.2 points in May

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Services PMI Business Activity Index grew to 52.2 points in May 2025 from 50.1 points in the previous month, S&P Global analytical agency reported.

"The rise in activity was the quickest since January, with companies often attributing growth to greater new order inflows and stronger demand conditions," the report said.

New business at Russian service providers increased at a solid pace in May, following broadly unchanged levels of new sales in April, S&P Global said. The rate of growth was the quickest in four months despite being slightly weaker than the series average. Alongside new customer acquisitions and client referrals, companies highlighted an improvement in the sales environment.

The PMI value above 50 points is indicative of the business activity growth and the value below that level flags its slowdown.