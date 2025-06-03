Russian stock indices moving up on Tuesday — market data

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Tuesday in the green, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index gained 0.16% to 2,834.06 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index ticked up by 0.5% to 1,132.19.

The yuan added 1.4 kopecks to 10.904 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index was traded mainly with a little minus on Tuesday. Buyers attempted to keep the benchmark above 2,800 points. Results of the yesterday’s round of talks in Istanbul can be called neutral in general - no breakthroughs occurred as expected, the parties took a pause to consider proposals," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said in a comment.

Freedom Finance Global expects the MOEX Russia Index to be within 2,800-2,900 points on June 4 According to Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World, the MOEX Russia will be in the range of 2,775 - 2,875 points.