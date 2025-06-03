Telegram enables users to send personal messages to channels

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The Telegram messenger has unveiled an update providing an option for users to send direct messages to channels if content creators turn on this mode.

Communications in such way will be possible with both owners and administrators, the messenger said in its official blog.

Content creators can activate this mode "to talk with subscribers without sharing personal info," the messenger informed.

Channel owners will have a separate interface for communication with subscribers and it will be separated from the list of personal chats. Content creators can also set a fee per each direct message to keep conversations manageable and meaningful, Telegram added.