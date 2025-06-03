Avtovaz to unveil its first Lada crossover and another new model at SPIEF

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Avtovaz will hold the global premiere of its first Lada crossover developed entirely in-house at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2025, while also showcasing another new model and the Lada Iskra, the carmaker announced in a statement.

"Avtovaz has reaffirmed its status as a national partner of SPIEF 2025, continuing its long-standing collaboration with the Roscongress Foundation. This year, the company has prepared a rich program for forum guests, the highlight of which will be the world premiere of the first Lada crossover of proprietary design," the company stated. The presentation is scheduled for June 18.

"In addition to this flagship debut, another new Lada model will be unveiled to the public for the first time during the forum. Moreover, the Samara Region’s stand will feature the Lada Iskra, which is slated to launch in July 2025, coinciding with Avtovaz anniversary," the statement said.

As part of its partnership with the forum, Lada will provide transportation for forum participants, including a fleet of 10 Aura sedans.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held from June 18 to June 21, 2025.