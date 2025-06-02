Creation of independent foreign trade mechanisms becoming dominant — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The task of strengthening Russia's economic and technological sovereignty, including through the creation of independent foreign trade mechanisms, is becoming dominant now, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The tasks of further strengthening of Russia's economic and technological sovereignty, including through the creation of mechanisms for servicing foreign trade independent of external pressure, and the transfer of international settlements into national currencies, are coming to the fore now," he said in a welcome message to organizers and participants of the seventh Moscow Academic Economic Forum.

The construction of a fairer multipolar economic architecture requires expert and scientific support now, Lavrov noted. The participation of representatives of government bodies, business, scientific, public circles is key to success. Amid the turbulent situation in the world, the persisting attempts by a number of Western countries to curb the development of our country, such joint work acquires special significance," Russia’s top diplomat stressed.