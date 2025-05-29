Buryatia, Trans-Baikal Region to set year-round mining ban

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The year-round mining ban effective until 2031 will be introduced in Buryatia and the Trans-Baikal Region in the near time, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said.

"A temporary [mining] ban was introduced for the fall and winter period in areas with energy deficit in Southeast Siberia. However, this ban will be introduced until 2031 in conclusion of this period. It is already in effect in the Irkutsk Region; [it will come into force] in the Republic of Buryatia and the Trans-Baikal Region shortly," the minister said.

On April 7, the Russian government ruled to introduce the complete mining ban in the south of the Irkutsk Region. Mining is also banned during energy consumption peak periods in certain areas in Buryatia and the Trans-Baikal Region.