Russia’s pipeline gas supplies to Turkey up by 16% yoy in January-April

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russia increased pipeline gas supplies to Turkey by 16.4% year-on-year in January-April 2025 to 8.8 billion cubic meters, according to TASS calculations based on Eurostat data.

According to Eurostat information (which almost completely coincides with the statistics of the Energy Market Regulatory Authority of Turkey (EPDK), in April Turkey imported a total of 1.82 billion cubic meters from Russia via the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines.

Taking into account the shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG, which has not yet been carried out this year), the growth of total Russian gas supplies to Turkey in January-April 2025 was 12%.

At the end of 2024, Russia increased pipeline gas supplies to Turkey by 2.6%, to just over 21 billion cubic meters. Total gas supplies from Russia to Turkey, including LNG, exceeded 21.5 billion cubic meters.

Earlier, Gazprom reported that gas consumption in Turkey in the first quarter reached its all-time high for January-March and exceeded 21 billion cubic meters. In April, according to TASS calculations based on data from the Turkish EPIAS exchange, gas consumption in Turkey set a record for the entire period of observation for this month exceeding than 5 billion cubic meters. At the same time, Turkey purchased a record 4.4 billion cubic meters of LNG from the United States in January-March.

Russia supplies gas to Turkey via two pipelines across the Black Sea. Blue Stream was commissioned in early 2003, its design capacity is 16 billion cubic meters per year, the total length is 1,213 km. The TurkStream export gas pipeline consists of two lines, one of which is intended to supply gas to Turkish consumers, the second - to supply gas to the countries of Southern and South-Eastern Europe. The total capacity of TurkStream is 31.5 billion cubic meters, its operation began in January 2020.