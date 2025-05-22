Bitcoin price hits fresh all-time high exceeding $110,000 — Binance platform data

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The price of Bitcoin has hit a fresh all-time high as it rose above $110,000, according to Binance platform data.

As of 2:27 a.m. Moscow time (11:27 p.m. GMT on May 21), the Bitcoin price was up by 3.65% at $1110,000.

By 2:40 a.m. Moscow time (11:40 p.m. GMT on May 21), the price of the cryptocurrency had narrowed gains to 2.59% as it traded at $109,600.

Earlier, experts told TASS that Bitcon may easily hit the $110,000 mark and continue growing to as much as $300,000.

Bitcoin is a decentralized system of a crypto currency of the same name based on the blockchain technology, which can be mined by any user - system participants. The concept was published in November 2008 by its author (possibly a group of authors) under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto.