Russia’s agricultural exports to Qatar increase fourfold over last five years — ministry

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The volume of agricultural supplies from Russia to Qatar has increased almost fourfold in five years, and bilateral trade has significant potential for further growth, Pavel Kalmychek, head of the Department for the Bilateral Cooperation at the Economic Development Ministry, said at the 16th International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum 2025."

"Over the past five years, the volume of Russian agricultural supplies to Qatar has increased almost fourfold," he said during the Russia-Qatar business dialogue.

"Russia is ready to work on expanding and diversifying supplies to Qatar, primarily halal products - meat, dairy and confectionery. At the moment, we are working on the development and implementation of halal standards in order to eliminate technical barriers to trade in these goods as soon as possible," he noted.

According to the Economic Development Ministry, in 2024, Russian exports to Qatar grew by 75%, largely owing to increases in shipments of wheat and barley.

Russian enterprises are ready to offer Qatar effective solutions in the pharmaceutical industry, energy sector, digitalization and peaceful use of nuclear technologies, Kalmychek added. Notably, a number of Russian companies are planning to enter the Qatari market by exporting products as well as opening their representative offices in the country.

The 16th International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum" is underway from May 13 to 18 in Kazan. The main theme of the Forum in 2025 is 'Digitalization: New Reality and Additional Opportunities for Expanding Cooperation'. Representatives of more than 100 countries have confirmed their participation in the forum.