Redirection of foreign trade to friendly countries to continue in 2025 — Russian ministry

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Economic Development Ministry expects redirection of the country’s foreign trade to friendly countries to continue this year, according to scenario conditions of Russia’s social and economic development in 2026-2028 released on the ministry’s website.

"This year the process of direction of prior areas of foreign trade to neutral and friendly countries (in the eastern direction first of all) will continue, exports (mainly non-resource non-energy) will be recovering through development of respective new supply and production chains," the document reads.

The ministry expects Russia’s oil and gas exports to lose 1.3% in real terms in 2025 (after 2.9% growth in 2024), while non-oil and gas exports are projected to gain 6.1% (after growth by 2.1% in 2024).

Imports of goods from Russia are expected to rise by 7.2% in real terms (after growth by 1.9% last year).