Share of payments in EAEU national currencies hits 91% — Russian official

TASHKENT, April 29. /TASS/. The share of mutual payments in national currencies inside the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has reached 91%, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said on the sidelines of the CIS Economic Council meeting.

"Around 91%," he said when asked a respective question.

"EAEU has virtually shifted to mutual payments in national currencies," Overchuk noted. "The situation is different with various countries," he said, adding that "with Belarus, the share is the highest, [reaching] 98%."