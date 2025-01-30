Russian Agriculture Ministry expects grain harvest growth in 2025

ALMA-ATA, January 30. /TASS/. The Russian Agriculture Ministry expects an increase in the grain harvest in 2025 in annual terms if weather conditions are favorable, Deputy Minister Maxim Titov told reporters.

"In 2025, if weather conditions are favorable, we expect a better result for grain crops," Titov said.

According to preliminary data, Russia harvested 128 mln metric tons of grain in 2024, Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut said earlier. The final result is expected at about 130 mln metric tons.