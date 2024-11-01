Russia’s manufacturing PMI index up to 50.6 points in October

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 50.6 points in October 2024 from 49.5 points in the previous month, the S&P Global analytical agency reported.

"Operating conditions across the Russian manufacturing sector improved slightly in October, following a slight decline in September, according to latest PMI data from S&P Global," the report said.

Output at Russian manufacturers continued to fall in October, with production dropping for the second consecutive month, the agency said, adding that panelists noted muted customer demand, as new orders also decreased. Nonetheless, rates of contraction in output and new sales eased, with the latter declining only fractionally.

In contrast to the fall in total new orders, Russian goods producers registered a third successive monthly expansion in new export orders. Moreover, the pace of growth accelerated to the sharpest since January 2008 amid stronger demand from customers in neighboring countries.

The PMI value above 50 points is indicative of the business activity growth and the value below the said level flags its slowdown.