MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Gold futures with the settlement in December 2024 updated its all-time high and is traded above $2,800 per Troy ounce on Comex, a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange.

As of 09:39 a.m. Moscow time, the gold price climbed to $2,800.4 per troy ounce (+0.69%).

By 09:57 a.m. Moscow time, the price reached $2,799.8 per ounce (+0.67%).