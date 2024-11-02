Minimum volume of gas accumulated in Ukrainian UGS facilities reaches 12.7 bcm

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. A total of 12.7 bln cubic meters (bcm) of gas have been accumulated in Ukraine's underground storage (UGS) facilities, which is the minimum for the start of the gas withdrawal season, Gazprom said in a statement.

"A total of 12.7 bln cubic meters of gas (including buffer gas) have now been accumulated in Ukrainian UGS facilities. This is the minimum of the observed figures for the beginning of the withdrawal season," the company said.

Gazprom also noted that in the last ten days of October European companies switched to the gas withdrawal mode from the reserves created during the summer season. "The European UGS network has been in a state of net withdrawal for six days," the holding said.

Gazprom stressed that the volume of reserves in European UGS facilities, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), has not reached the maximum values of the 2019-2020 and 2023-2024 seasons with 97.6 bcm and 100.9 bcm, respectively. "Currently, there are 97.1 bln cubic meters of gas in storage, which is only the third result in the entire history of observations," the company said.