FATF not commenting on possibility of blacklisting Russia

PARIS, October 16. /TASS/. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) made no comment on the potential inclusion of Russia into its black list in the near time.

"The FATF Plenary discussions are confidential so we cannot provide any further information," FATF media told TASS.

"The FATF will publish a summary of the outcomes, including the updated statements identifying countries and jurisdictions with strategic AML/CFT deficiencies at the end of the Plenary," the organization added. According to the event program posted on the FATF website, the plenary session will be held in Paris on October 21-25.

The Politico news outlet reported earlier that FATF would again discuss the issue of including Russia into the black list next week. The decision required consensus of all FATF members, comprising about forty countries.