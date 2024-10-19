Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Belgorod Region injures four civilians, including child

BELGOROD, October 19. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army’s shelling has injured four civilians, including a child, in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"The settlement of Oktyabrsky came under fire three times this evening. Four civilians were injured; a 12-year-old girl suffered a shrapnel injury to her upper arm," he wrote on Telegram, adding that the injured had been taken to the hospital.

Gladkov added that one of the attacks caused two households to catch fire; 20 residential buildings and 14 cars suffered damage. A Ukrainian drone damaged a car in the village of Petrovka.