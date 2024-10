BRYANSK, October 19. /TASS/. Russian air defenses have shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the borderline Bryansk Region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

"The Kiev regime’s attempt to carry out a terrorist attack on targets in the Bryansk Region using an UAV was foiled. The Russian Defense Ministry’s air defenses identified and destroyed the drone. There were no casualties or damage," he wrote on Telegram.

The governor added that emergency personnel were working on the scene.