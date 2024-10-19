Israel carries out airstrikes on southern Beirut suburb

BEIRUT, October 19. /TASS/. Israel has carried out airstrikes on a southern suburb of Beirut where the Hezbollah Shia movement is based.

According to a TASS correspondent, at least three powerful explosions were heard in the Haret Hreik neighborhood. Airstrikes have also been reported in the Choueifat suburb located near Rafic Hariri International Airport. Plumes of black smoke are rising into the sky in the city’s south.

Israeli aircraft last attacked southern Beirut on October 16, when the Israel Defense Forces reported that Hezbollah’s underground ammunition depot had been destroyed.

Earlier on Saturday, the Israeli army demanded that civilians evacuate from several buildings in southern Beirut that were expected to come under fire soon.