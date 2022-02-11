{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia’s Gerasimov, US’ Milley discuss international security — Defense Ministry

Valery Gerasimov and Mark Milley had a phone call on November 23

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Russian General Staff head Valery Gerasimov discussed issues of international security with US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley, Russian Defense Ministry announced Friday.

"On February 11, 2022, a phone conversation took place between Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation - First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Valery Gerasimov and US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley, during which the military officials discussed relevant issues of international security," the ministry said.

Previously, Gerasimov and Milley had a phone call on November 23.

Russian Defense Ministry ready to consider reviving military cooperation with London
"The sides emphasized the importance of maintaining contacts on the issues of how to avoid incidents and reduce the risks of accidental conflicts during military activities," the Defense Ministry said
Germany, France, Poland urge Russia to start substantial European security dialogue
The heads of states and governments of the Weimar Triangle underlined their commitment to joint efforts for the cause of strengthening European and Trans-Atlantic security architecture
IOC calls media publications over Team ROC figure skater Valieva’s doping test speculation
IOC spokesperson Mark Adams said that commenting on that case wouldn't be appropriate
Russia-China statement can lay foundation for powerful alliance — EU foreign policy chief
A joint statement between China and Russia, which has not been very well perceived by the West because everybody was looking to Ukraine, may be the foundation stone of a big alliance of two authoritarian regimes, Josep Borrell said
Russia registers Netflix as audiovisual service
Roscomnadzor said the Entertainment Online Service company had met the Russian law requirements to enter Netflix on the list
Macron urged to comply with Minsk Accords following meeting with Zelensky
"The Minsk Accords are the only way that will allow us to establish peace, the only way that will help find a long-term political solution," the French president said
Romanian Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador after his news conference
A ministry representative reiterated to Valery Kuzmin that the missile defense installation in Romania is defensive, is not directed against Russia
Russian-UK relations plunged to low not seen in years, says Lavrov
Russia's top diplomat emphasized that his Thursday meeting with his British counterpart was unprecedented
Official statements are needed on ROC figure skaters’ awarding ceremony in China — Kremlin
Earlier, the IOC cancelled the awarding medals ceremony for the figure skating team competition’s winners citing legal obstacles, which had to be settled with the ISU
Putin’s Munich Speech 15 years later: What prophecies have come true?
Fifteen years ago today, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the Munich Security Conference with a speech that was instantly interpreted as the harshest-ever manifesto since the Cold War era
Ukrainian intelligence, military prepare provocations in Donbass — intelligence head
According to Sergey Naryshkin, Ukrainian preparations are going "full steam ahead" and they cannot be hidden
Russian Navy’s amphibious assault ships transiting Black Sea straits for massive drills
Earlier in February, the naval task force completed its transit around Europe and arrived at the Russian Navy’s logistics facility in the Syrian port of Tartus on the Mediterranean coast where it replenished its fuel and lubricants, freshwater and food supplies
Foreign Ministry knows better how Truss’ geography blunder may affect talks — Kremlin
Earlier, Liz Truss said that the UK would never recognize Moscow’s sovereignty over the Voronezh and Rostov regions
Press review: Russia, Belarus launch major exercise and WHO reveals Sputnik V prospects
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, February 10th
Kremlin disagrees with Borrell’s statement that Russia, China are authoritarian regimes
"We are large sovereign countries with our political system, with our mechanism of the government, we have respect for mechanism of the government of other states, and we believe that we have the right to expect a similar attitude on us," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Russia’s Figure Skating Federation says waiting for official information on Kamila Valieva
RFSF Spokeswoman Olga Yermolina said that it might come tomorrow morning
Lavrov tells British top diplomat about Kiev’s reluctance to implement Minsk accords
Russia's top diplomat noted that Moscow and London interpreted the Minsk accords in different ways
Top British diplomat refused to recognize Voronezh and Rostov as part of Russia — source
After Truss’ statements urging Moscow to move its forces, located on Russia’s soil, away from the border with Ukraine, Sergey Lavrov asked his British counterpart if she recognized Russia’s sovereignty over the Voronezh and Rostov Regions
Biden’s advisor, NATO chief discuss possible dialogue with Russia — White House
Sullivan and Stoltenberg also noted their shared concern about Russia’s build-up of forces along Ukraine’s border
Talks with Putin were interesting, intense, Tokayev said
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also underscored that thanks to the intense political dialogue, the countries achieved impressive successes in almost every area
Turkish top diplomat slams West for sowing panic in Ukraine
Mevlut Cavusoglu reiterated that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan "first wants to de-escalate the tension and then to take steps for long-term stability in the region"
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss arrives in Moscow — embassy
Earlier, it was stated said that the sides would discuss European security and legally binding long-term security guarantees
‘Highly likely’ again? Lavrov slams UK rumors about Russia preparing to ‘capture’ Kiev
The reproaches against Moscow, put forward by London and other Western capitals, which relate to the fact that Russia is interfering everywhere, are rumors, even in some seemingly established media, the Russian Foreign Minister pointed out
Foreign secretary invites Lavrov to visit UK in coming months — Foreign Office
Liz Truss stressed the cultural and educational links between Russia and the UK
NATO’s build-up near western borders poses threats to Moscow-led bloc — CSTO chief
Military activity is increasing and militarization of the whole region is underway, Stanislav Zas pointed out
DPR militia records movement of Ukrainian tanks 15 km from its positions — official
According to Deputy Chief of the DPR Militia Eduard Basurin, the 53rd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has redeployed a tank company near the Novostritskoye settlement and two more tank platoons have been detected near the Avdeyevka settlement
Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin lauds Russian figure skater’s ‘gift of heart-stopping beauty’
Kamila Valieva secured first place in the short and free programs as part of the team tournament
Lavrov-Truss talks begin in rather reserved atmosphere
Due to the difficult epidemiological situation, the meeting is held without the attendance of the press
Russia’s 12-year-old figure skater executes quintuple, posts video as proof
In an interview with TASS Maxim Belyavsky said he executed this new element on the next training day after he tried it for the first time and failed
Too early to comment on media reports about Valiyeva’s doping test — sports ministry
On Tuesday, the IOC delayed the medal ceremony in team figure skating citing some "legal implications" that had to be cleared up with the International Skating Union
Nord Stream 2 can ensure Germany's leadership in Europe, expert says
The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction of two pipelines with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany
US wants Minsk Agreements to be revised — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova pointed to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's remark that the implementation of the Minsk Agreements required "the appropriate sequencing"
Approval of Sputnik V vaccine by WHO imminent — expert
Earlier, Serbian Innovation and Technological Development Minister said that Serbia would ink an agreement with Russia to purchase one million doses of Sputnik Light
State-of-the-art A-100 ‘Premier’ to come as Russia’s response to US AWACS — expert
A-100 ‘flying radars’ will be capable of conducting flights along the borders "to survey" the situation within a range of several hundred or, perhaps, several thousand kilometers as the radar’s exact characteristics are unknown
London’s demands to withdraw Russian troops from its own territory — Lavrov
"The demands to remove Russian troops from Russian territory were not changing in any way in response to our arguments, and in the very least, this causes regret," the Russian top diplomat noted
Russian officials won’t attend Munich Security Conference — MFA
About 35 heads of state and government to take part in the Munich Security Conference
Normandy format talks in Berlin end without results, Kremlin official says
The parties could not overcome differences regarding the interpretation of the Minsk agreements, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office added
Press review: Why Macron came to Moscow and Russia set to boost gas supplies to China
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, February 8th
Tensions in Ukraine to continue until Kiev starts talks with Donbass — Russian UN envoy
In order to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, Kiev must implement the full range of measures set forth in the Minsk agreements, Vasily Nebenzya noted
WADA refuses to comment on Team ROC figure skater Valieva’s doping test
Earlier, InsideTheGames sports web portal reported later that the delay in the awarding ceremony of figure skaters could be linked to an alleged positive doping result among the Russian skaters
Russian top diplomat points to lack of understanding at talks with UK foreign secretary
Furthermore, Sergey Lavrov assumed that the West was using Ukrainian president Vladimir Zelensky to destabilize the situation in Russia
Truss’ Moscow visit seen as gift on Diplomats’ Day, Russian Foreign Ministry says
The UK top diplomat arrived in Moscow on an official two-day visit to hold talks with her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov
Russian ambassador says Russia, US are in talks on world order
At the same time, it was mentioned that by now, now contacts between the parties are planned
Macron calls his dialogue with Putin substantive and rich
It is necessary to work together in order to maintain stability, peace and reset confidence-building mechanisms, French President said
Russian Curling Federation reveals national team’s final roster for 2022 Beijing Olympics
The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held from February 4-20
Team ROC figure skater Valieva not suspended from individual competitions at Olympics
She showed up for her scheduled practice before individual competitions at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing
Press review: What Macron told Zelensky and Russia moves to regulate cryptocurrency
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, February 9th
US diplomats leave Russia due to Moscow's reciprocal demands, senior diplomat says
Earlier, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov informed that only 184 employees would remain in the Russian Embassy in Washington after another group left the country by January 30
Speculations over THAAD deployment near Kharkov are anti-Russian provocation — diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov stressed that Russia had to state with regret that "this group of Russia’s opponents has virtually nothing left in its arsenal by and large"
Russian tech firm unveils new submersible patrol ship with missiles, torpedoes
The Strazh submersible patrol ship is being engineered as an "easy-to-adjust" vessel and its modifications and capabilities can vary
Russia’s Black Sea maneuvers comply with international law, Kremlin assures
The massive drills in the Black Sea will bring together over 140 warships and support vessels, more than 60 aircraft, 1,000 items of military hardware and about 10,000 troops
