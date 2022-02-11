Russia’s Gerasimov, US’ Milley discuss international security — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Russian General Staff head Valery Gerasimov discussed issues of international security with US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley, Russian Defense Ministry announced Friday.

"On February 11, 2022, a phone conversation took place between Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation - First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Valery Gerasimov and US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley, during which the military officials discussed relevant issues of international security," the ministry said.

Previously, Gerasimov and Milley had a phone call on November 23.