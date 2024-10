TEL AVIV, October 19. /TASS/. Hezbollah fired some 200 projectiles from Lebanon into Israel on Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

"As of 11:00 p.m., approximately 200 projectiles that were fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization have crossed from Lebanon into Israel today," the statement reads.

"The IDF will continue to defend the State of Israel and its people against the threat posed by the Hezbollah terrorist organization," the army added.